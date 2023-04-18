Kelly Clarkson Delivers Dazzling Choir-Backed Performance of New Single ‘Mine’

Kelly Clarkson’s latest Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show was a bit different from her usual approach. Instead of running through someone else’s hit song and making it her own in the process, the singer delivered a stunning debut live performance of her latest single, “Mine,” from the forthcoming studio album Chemistry, out June 23.

Played with her band Y’all, the ballad about karma coming back around took on a new form. Clarkson’s four background vocalists took over the chorus while she tacked on ad-libs about being blinded by love and closed it out with: “Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used, like you did mine.”

At the end of the performance, Clarkson took some time to discuss her latest creative endeavor with her audience. “Many fans have been asking me for years about a new project, and I’ve been working on a new album. It’s just taken a minute,” she said. “That song that I just did is actually one of the first singles being released from the record.”

She added: “It’s called ‘Mine’ and we don’t really need to explain it because, you know, the lyrics, they’re pretty self-evident. But I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one. Anyway, it’s one of those songs, though, that I really wanted to release as one of the first singles to go out because I just love that I’ve never really done anything like that on a chorus, never changed tempo in a song. It was just a different vibe for me overall. I was very excited about it — but obviously, it’s also just very angry and sad. But I let it out and I feel great now.”

Clarkson also promised the crowd that Chemistry isn’t all angst and anger but a range of emotions that capture what it means to have a connection to someone. “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling,” she shared in a statement when first announcing the record. “t’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.” Trending Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Message to Frank Ocean After Coachella Set F. Murray Abraham Was Kicked Off ‘Mythic Quest’ for Sexual Misconduct Zach Bryan and Travis Tritt Meet 'Eye to Eye' to Talk Out Twitter Beef Key DeSantis Donors Rip Him in Private Chats: ‘What the F-ck Is Wrong With RD?’

“Mine” arrived last week alongside a second single, “Me,” on which she sings: “I don’t need somebody to scold me/Don’t need somebody that hurts me/Don’t need somebody who feels weak standing next to me.”

“We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” Clarkson explained in a statement. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”