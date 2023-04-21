Kelly Clarkson Adds Her Own ‘Magic’ to Coldplay Cover for Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson closed out a week of performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a dazzling rendition of “Magic” by Coldplay. The song first appeared on the band’s album Ghost Stories, released in 2014. Joined by her band Y’all, Clarkson added a soulful simmer to the record during the performance.

Earlier this week, Clarkson delivered new renditions of songs like “La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens and “Faithfully” by Journey featuring Jude Keyz. She also broke her streak of performing only covers with a special debut live performance of her latest single, “Mine,” which will appear on her forthcoming album Chemistry.

Set for release on June 23, Chemistry marks Clarkson’s first original body of work in six years. Last year, she released the 6-track Kellyoke EP that featured some of her greatest covers, from taking on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” to Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” and Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou.”

“Many fans have been asking me for years about a new project, and I’ve been working on a new album. It’s just taken a minute,” Clarkson told her audience earlier this week. “That song that I just did is actually one of the first singles being released from the record.”