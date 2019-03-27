Hear Kelly Clarkson’s Sleek New Song ‘Broken & Beautiful’

Kelly Clarkson declares herself a “superwoman” on her sleek new electro-pop song “Broken & Beautiful,” which appears on the upcoming soundtrack to animated film UglyDolls.

“I never held my hand out and asked for something free/I got pride I could roll out for miles in front of me,” the singer softly croons over a four-chord synth pulse. “I don’t need your help, and I don’t need sympathy/I don’t need you to lower the bar for me.” The track utilizes a quiet-loud dynamic, with Clarkson belting in a high register on the chorus.

The UglyDolls soundtrack is out April 26th, with the film following on May 3rd. Kelly Asbury (Shrek 2, Gnomeo & Juliet) directed the movie adapted from a popular toy line. The animated film features includes voice acting from a variety of musicians including Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Lizzo.

Clarkson issued her eighth and most recent LP, the soul-pop crossover Meaning of Life, in 2017. She’s currently promoting the album on a U.S. arena tour that continues March 28th in Duluth, Georgia.