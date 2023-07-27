Kelly Clarkson Performs Stripped Back Rendition of ‘Mine’ Live at the Belasco Theater

Kelly Clarkson’s recent single “Mine,” which appears on her latest album Chemistry, is a trojan horse of well-wishes that actually plots on the eventual karmic revenge of a past relationship. During a recent live performance of “Mine” recorded at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, Clarkson stripped back the airy production of the original recording for an emotionally raw rendition.

“I hope one day will take your heart and hold it tight/Make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside,” she sings in the empty performance venue, backed only by two vocalists, a cellist, and a piano player. “And right when you think that it’s perfect, they cross the line/And steal your shine, like you did mine.”

“There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state,” Clarkson shared in a statement when first releasing “Mine,” which arrived alongside the single “Me.” “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship.”

Back in April., Clarkson performed “Mine” live for the first time on the Kelly Clarkson Show. For that performance, she was backed by her usual house band with the addition of four backing vocalists. “We don’t really need to explain it because, you know, the lyrics, they’re pretty self-evident. But I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one,” she offered following the set.

“Anyway, it’s one of those songs, though, that I really wanted to release as one of the first singles to go out because I just love that I’ve never really done anything like that on a chorus, never changed tempo in a song,” she added. “It was just a different vibe for me overall. I was very excited about it — but obviously, it’s also just very angry and sad. But I let it out and I feel great now.”