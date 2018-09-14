Kelly Clarkson Maps Out 2019 ‘Meaning of Life’ Tour

Kelly Clarkson will embark on an arena tour in 2019 in support of her latest LP Meaning of Life.
“Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Even while recording it, I couldn’t wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road!”
The Meaning of Life Tour opens January 24th at Oakland, California’s Oracle Arena and currently runs 28 dates, ending March 30th at Greenville, South Carolina’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, who won the latest season of The Voice as a member of Team Kelly, will serve as opening acts on the jaunt. Visit Clarkson’s site for full ticket information.
Kelly Clarkson Tour Dates
January 24 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 25 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
February 1 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 9 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
February 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
February 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
February 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
February 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
February 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
February 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 2 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 7 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum
March 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 9 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
March 14 & 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 28 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
March 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
