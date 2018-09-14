Kelly Clarkson Maps Out 2019 ‘Meaning of Life’ Tour

Kelly Clarkson will embark on an arena tour in 2019 in support of her latest LP Meaning of Life.

“Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Even while recording it, I couldn’t wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road!”

The Meaning of Life Tour opens January 24th at Oakland, California’s Oracle Arena and currently runs 28 dates, ending March 30th at Greenville, South Carolina’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, who won the latest season of The Voice as a member of Team Kelly, will serve as opening acts on the jaunt. Visit Clarkson’s site for full ticket information.

Kelly Clarkson Tour Dates

January 24 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

January 25 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

January 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

February 1 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

February 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 9 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

February 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

February 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

February 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

February 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

February 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

February 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 2 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 7 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum

March 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 9 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

March 14 & 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 28 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

March 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena