Kelly Clarkson Covers Mariah Carey’s ‘Vanishing’ From Self-Quarantine

The singer recorded the song in her bathroom in Montana

Kelly Clarkson has released a cover of Mariah Carey’s song “Vanishing” via her Instagram to help fans cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hiding in Montana,” Clarkson wrote alongside the cover. “That time ur quarantined, ur kids r sleeping so ur stuck in a bathroom & ur glam squad’s nowhere in sight.”

In the clip, she added, “This is for Mariah because I know she saw that Voice episode… I thought it would be cool because people keep asking ‘Hey will you do some videos?’ And fans keep saying ‘Where are you?’ And I’m in a bathroom.”

Clarkson regularly covers other artists’ songs on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is currently not filming new episodes during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. She’s taken on all kinds of tracks, including Lizzo’s “Juice,”  Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ classic “I Put a Spell on You.” She also recently teamed up with Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy for a new rendition of “A Little Bit Alexis.”

