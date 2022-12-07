fbpixel
Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Maluma to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale

OneRepublic, Adam Lambert and more set for Dec. 13 episode
The Voice has enlisted Kane Brown, Maluma, OneRepublic, and a pair of American Idol vets, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert, to perform on the Season 22 finale next week.

Clarkson, an on-again, off-again Voice coach, will return to the show to perform her seasonal single “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”; while the album version of that track is a duet with fellow former Voice coach Ariana Grande, Clarkson will sing it solo on the Dec. 13 episode. 

Maluma will deliver his latest hit, “Junio,” while OneRepublic will perform “I Ain’t Worried,” and Lambert will cover Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World.” Season 22’s Final Four — Omar Jose Cardona, Baryden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Morgan Myles — will likely also perform during the finale.

Brown will duet his new single “Different Man” with The Voice coach Blake Shelton, who previously announced that he’ll depart from the singing competition following Season 23 in 2023.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

Clarkson will return as coach for Season 23, alongside Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

