Kelly Clarkson Faithfully Covers Journey’s ‘Faithfully’ for Latest Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson faithfully delivered a rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully” for the latest installment of the singer/talk show host’s Kellyoke segments.

For the 1983 power balled performance, Clarkson was joined by her My Band Y’All, along with preteen pianist and social media star Jude Keyz.

While Kellyoke usually features Clarkson covering another artist’s music, the previous day found her performing her own new single “Mine“ from her upcoming album Chemistry on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Many fans have been asking me for years about a new project, and I've been working on a new album. It's just taken a minute," Clarkson said on Tuesday's show. "That song that I just did is actually one of the first singles being released from the record."

She added, “It’s called ‘Mine’ and we don’t really need to explain it because, you know, the lyrics, they’re pretty self-evident. But I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one. Anyway, it’s one of those songs, though, that I really wanted to release as one of the first singles to go out because I just love that I’ve never really done anything like that on a chorus, never changed tempo in a song. It was just a different vibe for me overall. I was very excited about it — but obviously, it’s also just very angry and sad. But I let it out and I feel great now.”

“Mine” arrived last week alongside a second single, “Me.” “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” Clarkson explained in a statement. “There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”