 Kelly Clarkson Shares Tender Cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Finds a New Autocrat to Suck Up To in Video Appearance at Europe's CPAC
Home Music Music News

Kelly Clarkson Brings Some Joni Mitchell ‘Blue’ to Daytime TV With Tender ‘River’ Cover

Performance was part of the singer’s recurring “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kelly Clarkson shared a tender cover of Joni Mitchell’s Blue classic, “River,” during her recurring “Kellyoke” performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday, May 20.

Clarkson turned in a faithful, albeit slightly truncated, performance of the song, accenting the primary piano arrangement with a bit of acoustic guitar as well (she was joined on stage by her musical director Jason Halbert and guitarist Jaco Caraco). “I wish I had a river/I could skate away on,” Clarkson effortlessly crooned, “I’m so hard to handle/I’m selfish and I’m sad/I’ve gone and lost the best baby/That I ever had.”

“River” is the second Mitchell cover Clarkson has performed on her daytime talk show this year. Back in January, she delivered a similarly stripped-back rendition of Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now,” off her 1969 album, Clouds. 

Along with helming The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson was recently busy co-hosting American Song Contest, a Eurovision-style music competition featuring entrants from all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and five U.S. territories. The first season wrapped earlier this month with Oklahoma’s representative, AleXa winning with “Wonderland.”

In This Article: Joni Mitchell, Kelly Clarkson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.