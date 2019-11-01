 Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Invincible’ Las Vegas Residency – Rolling Stone
Music News

Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Invincible’ Las Vegas Residency

Pop star will perform at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning April 1st

Kelly Clarkson has a Las Vegas residency lined up, the pop star announced on her talk show Friday.

Following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Shania Twain and many other pop idols, Clarkson’s Invincible residency begins April 1st at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“Not only am I getting to perform, I’m gonna get to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there,” Clarkson quipped in front of a line of Vegas showgirls.

On her talk show, Clarkson replaced her usual Kellyoke segment, in which she covers songs by other artists, with a medley of her own material, showing off the full scope of her career that will be on display in her Vegas residency show.

In other Clarkson news, the singer will be featured on a deluxe version of John Legend’s Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, arriving November 8th. Clarkson will duet with Legend on a new version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” removing some of the “problematic” lyrics that have garnered criticism in the past.

