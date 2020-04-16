Kelly Clarkson Touts Resilience in Uplifting New Song, ‘I Dare You’

Kelly Clarkson dares you to choose resilience in her new song, “I Dare You.” The single was released in multiple versions, including five multi-language duet renditions featuring vocalists from around the globe.

In the building, midtempo song, Clarkson sings of choosing love in the midst of adversity. “You may not have the stage/But you still have a voice/You may not have the strength,” she sings. “But if you have a choice/I dare you to love, oh, I dare you to love/Even if you hurt and you can only see the worst/Even if you think it’s not enough, I dare you to love.”

Written by Natalie Hemby (the Highwomen, Kacey Musgraves), Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay, Maren Morris) and Ben West (Pink, Lady Antebellum) with production by longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez), the tune’s universal sentiments translate worldwide through a bevy of singers. Zaz fronts the French-led version, Faouzia leads the Arabic rendition, Blas Cantó sings the song in Spanish, the German-language track comes by way of Galsperlenspiel, and Maya Buskila takes on the Hebrew version.

“This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on,” Clarkson said in a statement. “It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages.

“We have put a lot of work into this as a team,” she continued, “and decided to continue with our release date of this project because we feel like we all couldn’t be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time. Thank you so much to all the artists that worked on this with me. We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. I dare you.”

Clarkson premiered a performance video of “I Dare You” during The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, which featured her singing virtually with all of her global duet partners.