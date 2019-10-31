Kelly Clarkson Goes Full ‘Hocus Pocus’ for ‘I Put a Spell on You’ Halloween Performance

Kelly Clarkson celebrated Halloween on her daytime show by going full Hocus Pocus, emulating Bette Midler’s look in the beloved 1993 witch movie and delivering a riveting rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ classic “I Put a Spell on You.”

Every episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show finds the former American Idol winner putting her spin on another singer’s work; the show dubs it “Kellyoke.” To mark October 31st, Clarkson elevated Kellyoke to another level by reenacting a Hocus Pocus scene where Midler transfixes a ballroom full of Halloween revelers with her version of the oft-covered Hawkins song.

While Midler’s Hocus Pocus version was a poppier, girl group-inspired take, Clarkson’s rendition returns “I Put a Spell on You” to its bluesy, haunting roots as zombie bellhops and two singing witches — portraying the roles filled in the film by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — danced around her.

See Midler’s version in the original Hocus Pocus scene below: