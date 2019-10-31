 Kelly Clarkson Goes Full ‘Hocus Pocus’ for Halloween Performance – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Concept Songs Usually Suck. Grip's 'He Is ... I Am' Does Not Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kelly Clarkson Goes Full ‘Hocus Pocus’ for ‘I Put a Spell on You’ Halloween Performance

Singer emulates Bette Midler in 1993 now-cult classic on October 31st episode

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kelly Clarkson celebrated Halloween on her daytime show by going full Hocus Pocus, emulating Bette Midler’s look in the beloved 1993 witch movie and delivering a riveting rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ classic “I Put a Spell on You.”

Every episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show finds the former American Idol winner putting her spin on another singer’s work; the show dubs it “Kellyoke.” To mark October 31st, Clarkson elevated Kellyoke to another level by reenacting a Hocus Pocus scene where Midler transfixes a ballroom full of Halloween revelers with her version of the oft-covered Hawkins song.

While Midler’s Hocus Pocus version was a poppier, girl group-inspired take, Clarkson’s rendition returns “I Put a Spell on You” to its bluesy, haunting roots as zombie bellhops and two singing witches — portraying the roles filled in the film by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — danced around her.

See Midler’s version in the original Hocus Pocus scene below:

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.