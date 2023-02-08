Kelly Clarkson On Her Own in ‘Here I Go Again’ Whitesnake Cover

Kelly Clarkson took on Whitesnake’s 1987 hit “Here I Go Again” on Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Backed by her band, the powerhouse singer belted out the English rock group’s single, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, for Kellyoke’s opening segment. “Though I keep searching for an answer/ I never seem to find what I’m looking for/ Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on/ ‘Cause I know what it means/ To walk along the lonely street of dreams,” Clarkson sang with a punch of vibrato.

David Coverdale originally recorded “Here I Go Again” for Whitesnake’s album, Saints and Sinners in 1982. Five years later, he cut a poppier version of it for Whitesnake’s self-titled album, and made the decision to feature his then-girlfriend Tawny Kitaen in the video. Trending Well, Trump Is Now Suggesting Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile Kelly Clarkson Rivals Adele's Vocals in New ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ Cover Twitter Kept Entire 'Database’ of Republican Requests to Censor Posts The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser

Kitaen, who died on May 7, 2021 at the age of 59, danced on the hood of a Jaguar while wearing a white negligee—creating one of the most memorable moments of the hair metal era and helping to put the video into regular rotation on MTV.

Earlier this week, Clarkson was joined by Pink for a segment of “Songs and Stories,” where the two musicians paired up to sing some of Pink’s biggest hits. She’s also recently covered Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” and Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.”