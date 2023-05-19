Kelly Clarkson Just Wants Love on Buoyant New Single ‘Favorite Kind of High’

Kelly Clarkson has shared a new single, “Favorite Kind of High,” off her forthcoming album Chemistry. The song, co-written and produced by Jesse Shatkin, arrives alongside a live music video shot at Los Angeles venue the Belasco Theater. The video was directed and produced by Weiss Eubanks and Jonny Mars.

In the clip, Clarkson dubs the single a “sexy-ass song,” telling the audience she didn’t want to make “some sad, I got divorced and my life sucks dumpster fire record.” She adds, “I wanted it to be about the whole relationship… There’s nothing like that high when you first see someone and you’re like ‘Oh, shit.'”

“Favorite Kind of High” is the second track to emerge from Chemistry, out June 23 via Atlantic Records. The singer previously shared dual singles “Me” and “Mine” in April, which she performed during a segment of Kellyoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Chemistry will feature 14 tracks and include collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila E.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling,” Clarkson explained of the album in a statement. “It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

To promote the LP, Clarkson will perform her show Chemistry… an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which opens July 28. The show, designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater stage, will see Clarkson and her band performing many of her hits from the past two decades.

Clarkson’s talk show recently came under fire after allegations of a toxic environment made by staffers in a new Rolling Stone investigation. In response, the singer and host issued a statement on Instagram, describing the claims as “unacceptable” as she promised to institute leadership trainings for herself and those working on her show. Trending Cannes Gave Johnny Depp a Comeback Shot. Then Came the Press Conference Jim Jordan on GOP ‘Whistleblowers’ Getting Paid by Ex-Trump Adviser: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Anti-Fascist. Armed to the Teeth DeSantis Officially Enters the 'Find Out' Phase of His War With Disney

In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love my team at the Kelly Clarkson Show. And to find out that anyone is feeling unheard or disrespected on the show is unacceptable.”

“I have always been and will continue to be committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at the Kelly Clarkson Show,” she continued. “As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”