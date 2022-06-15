Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘Womanizer’ Days After Britney Spears Slammed 15-Year-Old Interview

Kelly Clarkson is just letting this one slide. On Wednesday’s Kellyoke segment, Clarkson performed a cover of Britney Spears’ “Womanizer,” just days after the newlywed referred to a 2008 interview where Clarkson hinted that press coverage of her mental health struggles might be a publicity stunt.

“Celebrating Queen Britney,” The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Twitter account wrote, posting the video of her Circus cover.

In a since-deleted caption last week, Spears called out Clarkson for her comments to a Florida radio station 15 years ago after being asked about Spears’ mental health struggles: “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone?” she asked the hosts. “Because it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘Just kiddin’!’”

At the time, Spears had released her album Blackout, and despite not promoting her LP was receiving much attention via the tabloid coverage of her mental struggles. “I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album — which I love, by the way,” Clarkson said at the time. “She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.”

Britney Spears CALLS OUT Kelly Clarkson for saying this about her in 2007 pic.twitter.com/z3ziK56Fzt — Britney Stan 👰 (@BritneyTheStan) June 8, 2022

In her post last week, Spears referred to the incident, writing, “‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share … Can we get an AWW ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!”

There’s no need to recap the 2007 that Spears had (shaved heads, a finalized divorce, bouts with paparazzi, etc.) but Clarkson’s 2008 comment came as she was being put under a psychiatric hold that would lead to her 13-year conservatorship.

Clarkson’s “Womanizer” cover also comes 10 years after Clarkson performed a cover of Spears’ “Everytime” during her Stronger Summer Tour. “Awww @Kelly_Clarkson this is beautiful girl!” wrote Spears, reposting a YouTube video of the performance on Twitter at the time.

Clarkson also covered Spears’ “Toxic” in early 2020 and “Till the World Ends” the year prior on her talk show’s karaoke segment.