 Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Womanizer' After Britney Spears Slammed Her - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Weeks After Uvalde School Massacre, No One Knows What Really Happened
Home Music Music News

Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘Womanizer’ Days After Britney Spears Slammed 15-Year-Old Interview

“I don’t forget,” Spears wrote on Instagram last week

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kelly Clarkson is just letting this one slide. On Wednesday’s Kellyoke segment, Clarkson performed a cover of Britney Spears’ “Womanizer,” just days after the newlywed referred to a 2008 interview where Clarkson hinted that press coverage of her mental health struggles might be a publicity stunt.

“Celebrating Queen Britney,” The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Twitter account wrote, posting the video of her Circus cover.

In a since-deleted caption last week, Spears called out Clarkson for her comments to a Florida radio station 15 years ago after being asked about Spears’ mental health struggles: “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone?” she asked the hosts. “Because it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘Just kiddin’!’”

Related Stories

Pop-Art Icon Peter Max's Daughter Files New Suit Calling His Guardianship 'Inhumane'
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty's 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'

Related Stories

Marvin Gaye, right, with back up singer Paulette McWilliams at Radio City Music Hall, Tuesday, May 18, 1983, New York. Gaye opened a five day concert series. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan
The 100 Greatest Music Videos

At the time, Spears had released her album Blackout, and despite not promoting her LP was receiving much attention via the tabloid coverage of her mental struggles. “I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album — which I love, by the way,” Clarkson said at the time. “She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.”

In her post last week, Spears referred to the incident, writing, “‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share … Can we get an AWW ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!”

There’s no need to recap the 2007 that Spears had (shaved heads, a finalized divorce, bouts with paparazzi, etc.) but Clarkson’s 2008 comment came as she was being put under a psychiatric hold that would lead to her 13-year conservatorship.

Clarkson’s “Womanizer” cover also comes 10 years after Clarkson performed a cover of Spears’ “Everytime” during her Stronger Summer Tour. “Awww @Kelly_Clarkson this is beautiful girl!” wrote Spears, reposting a YouTube video of the performance on Twitter at the time.

Clarkson also covered Spears’ “Toxic” in early 2020 and “Till the World Ends” the year prior on her talk show’s karaoke segment.

In This Article: Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.