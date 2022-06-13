Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

By now, we all know Kelly Clarkson is the queen of covers. During Monday’s Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer channeled Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty with a cover of their collab, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

Wearing a magenta sweatshirt with a black-and-white skirt, the TV host and singer brought the early Eighties to her talk show during her beloved “Kellyoke” segment.

Clarkson is no stranger to Nicks covers on the show either, she covered “Edge of Seventeen” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and “The Chain” last year. She also sang Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

Clarkson’s rendition of the Petty-Nicks track comes just a week after she released her Kellyoke EP, comprising some of her most recognized covers, including Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night.”

Some of her most recognized covers this year have included Joni Mitchell’s “River,” Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” during the ACM Awards, and Bleachers’ “I Wanna Get Better.”