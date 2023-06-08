Kelly Clarkson Goes Rock to Cover Red Hot Chili Peppers Single ‘Can’t Stop’

The slick rhymes Red Hot Chili Peppers embedded into their 2002 single “Can’t Stop” made their way to the Kelly Clarkson Show stage when the host and singer selected it as her latest Kellyoke pick. Joined, as always, by her band Y’all, Clarkson also welcomed her guitarist Jaco Caraco to step up to the mic and offer some layered background vocals to the performance.

Clarkson’s rendition of the record is smoother, carrying more soul than angst in her tone. “Wait a minute, I’m passin’ out, win or lose/Just like you/Far more shockin’ than anything I ever knew/How ’bout you?” she sang, a minute and a half into the performance, reassembling the song’s structural arrangement to move the bridge up.

Last season on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer took on the 1991 Red Hot Chili Peppers single “Under the Bridge” for Kellyoke. Her selections for her fourth and current season have been more pop-leaning, but not in a predictable way. Over the past few weeks, Clarkson has performed versions of Taylor Swift’s “Clean,” Coldplay’s “Magic,” Gayle’s “ABCDEFU,” and more. But on the rock-leaning front, her studio audience has been treated to live covers of Paramore’s “The Only Exception,” the Killers’ “Somebody Told Me,” and the Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.”

Last month, Clarkson even performed one of her own songs: “Since U Been Gone.” A separate episode also included the debut live performance of her recent single, “Mine,” which will appear on her forthcoming studio album Chemistry, out June 23.

“Many fans have been asking me for years about a new project, and I’ve been working on a new album. It’s just taken a minute,” she told the audience at the time. “I’ve never really done anything like that on a chorus, never changed tempo in a song. It was just a different vibe for me overall. I was very excited about it — but obviously, it’s also just very angry and sad. But I let it out and I feel great now.”