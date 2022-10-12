Watch Kelly Clarkson Channel Her Inner Heartbreak During Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Traitor’

Kelly Clarkson tapped into some very real emotions during her Kellyoke segment on Tuesday as the talk show host performed none other than Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.”

Backed by some dark blue lights as she sang straight into the camera, Clarkson showcased her unmistakable vocals while belting out the lyrics to the Sour favorite. “God, I wish that you had thought this through/Before I went and fell in love with you,” she sang, before hitting a high note with: “You’re still a traitor.”

Rodrigo’s breakup lyrics may resonate with Clarkson, who filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstone, in 2020. In a recent cover story for Variety, the singer revealed that much of her upcoming 2023 album was inspired by her feelings surrounding the end of her marriage.

“You can be very angry in that state of mind… It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want,” she said. “I know there are other guys and girls out there that have been through this kind of breakup who are going to need to scream at the top of their lungs — you can come and join me.”

As for her Kellyoke segment, this is the second time she’s taken on an Olivia Rodrigo song. She previously performed a powerful rendition of “Drivers License” last September. Among her recent favorite Kellyoke covers have been “When You Wish Upon a Star” with Cynthia Erivo and Stephen Sondheim’s “Losing My Mind.”

The “Traitor” cover also comes a day after it was announced that Clarkson will be returning to The Voice next season, joining Shelton for his last run as a coach. Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will also be coaches on the show.