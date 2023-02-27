Kelly Clarkson Gives Her Take on Muna’s ‘Stayaway‘ — And the Group Is ’So Honored’ by the Cover

Kelly Clarkson’s covers always bring new life to other artists’ music. On Monday, Clarkson performed Muna’s beloved track “Stayaway” during the singer’s talk show’s Kellyoke segment. And the group is shook about it!

Backed by her My Band Y’all, Clarkson sang the lyrics to the Saves the World single as she slowly crescendoed into the track’s chorus. “Start believing you were right and/I was being too dramatic/So I gotta leave the light on,” she sang, hitting high notes along the way. “For tonight/Just so I can stay away.”

Reposting the show's tweet with Clarkson's performance, Muna shared their excitement: "no way!!!!! so honored, wow," the group wrote.

“Stayaway” was featured on Muna’s second album, which featured many of the group’s breakthrough tracks, including “Number One Fan.” Their self-titled LP, dropped last year, featuring their biggest hit, “Sill Chiffon.” It’s also a big year for Muna, who are set to head on its Life’s So Fun tour and will also hit the Coachella stage in April.

Clarkson has been on a roll with some of her covers this year. In just the last few weeks, she’s performed Cher’s “Strong Enough,” Joji’s “Glimpse of Us,” Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain,” and Taylor Swift’s “Better Man.”