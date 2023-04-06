Kelly Clarkson Takes on the Emotions Classic ‘Best of My Love’ for Kellyoke

Love is no mystery to Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer ran through a cover of “Best of My Love,” the classic 1977 single from The Emotions, alongside her band Y’all. The song was originally recorded with vocals from multiple performers in the girl group, but Clarkson has enough voice to go around. But she did amp up her usual Kellyoke arrangement, this time including a horn section to capture the original emotion of the source material.

This week, in addition to the Emotions, Clarkson has taken on popular songs from Joni Mitchell (“A Case of You”), Lenny Kravitz (“American Woman”), and Candi Stanton (“Young Hearts Run Free”). Earlier in the show’s fourth season, the singer performed songs from Billy Joel, Gayle, Florence + the Machine, N.E.R.D., MUNA, Adele, Prince, and more. Trending Diddy Confirms He Pays Sting $5,000 Per Day For Uncleared Song Sample Kid Rock Buys Cases of Bud Light So He Can Shoot Them While Crying MAGA Pastors: Trump Was Indicted for Your Sins Trump and Manhattan Judge Have One Thing in Common, Colbert Says

After spending so much time singing other people’s songs, Clarkson is now gearing up for her own release. Her tenth studio album Chemistry will arrive this year with its first single, “Mine,” set for release on April 14. “Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used, like you did mine,” Clarkson sang from the studio in a recently shared Instagram video announcing the single.

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ‘cause I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad’ — like just one or two emotions, you know?” she explained of Chemistry in a statement. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”