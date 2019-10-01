Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Energetic Cover of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’

Kelly Clarkson performed a dynamic version of Lizzo’s hit single “Juice” on her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. In a segment titled “Kellyoke,” Clarkson was joined by a live band and a back-up singer for the performance as her audience danced and clapped.

Clarkson has also recently covered several other pop hits on the show, including Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” Madonna’s “Express Yourself” and Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Earlier this month Clarkson reunited with her American Idol judges, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, on the talk show. Cowell told Clarkson, who won the first season of American Idol, that she was responsible for a lot of the show’s ultimate success.

“I actually, genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn’t entered the show that year,” he said. “The whole premise of the show was, we had to find a star who was gonna sell records. We found some great people that whole year, but when you delivered that moment on that first live show, and you sang that winning song at the end…” Abdul added, “It was a game changer.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs week days on NBC.