Kelly Clarkson Continues Hot Streak With Death Cab for Cutie ‘You Are a Tourist’ Cover

The Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show hit its stride this week. Clarkson started the week with a stunning rendition of MUNA’s “Stayaway” and ran through records from Ingrid Andress, Smashing Pumpkins, and Spacehog. Closing her hot streak, the singer performed Death Cab for Cutie’s “You Are a Tourist” on Friday.

Joined, as always, by her backing instrumentalists My Band Y’all, Clarkson sang out the song’s affirmations, shutting down any mental doubt and emotional invalidation. “When there’s a burning in your heart/An endless yearning in your heart,” she started. “Build it bigger than the sun/Let it grow, let it grow.”

The performance marks Clarkson’s first time covering Death Cab for Cutie on her show. The fourth season has also featured Kellyoke covers of songs from Florence + the Machine, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, Corinne Bailey Rae, and more.

“You Are a Tourist” appeared on Death Cab for Cutie’s 2011 album Codes and Keys as the project’s lead single. The band later released “Home Is a Fire,” “Stay Young, Go Dancing,” and “Underneath the Sycamore” as official singles from their seventh record.

Later this year, Death Cab will embark on a double-anniversary tour with the Postal Service, celebrating 20 years of their respective records Transatlanticism and Give Up. “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Ben Gibbard, who fronts both bands, said in a statement. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”