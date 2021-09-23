Kelly Clarkson Welcomes the Holidays With ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating Christmas early with a new single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” The song heralds her ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around…, out October 15th via Atlantic Records.

The 15-track collection will feature a mix of new originals and holiday classics, including collaborations with Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge. The album follows Clarkson’s 2017 release Meaning of Life and it’s her second holiday offering following 2013’s Wrapped In Red.

My new song #ChristmasIsntCanceled is out now! 🎄 This song is part of my upcoming new album #WhenChristmasComesAround… available everywhere on October 15th. Pre-order it now. https://t.co/bY5tTBN1uw pic.twitter.com/ncgxYRN15n — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 23, 2021

“My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around,'” Clarkson explained in a statement. “Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.”

She continued, “Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album. Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one’s life and let possibility wander.”

The album is available for pre-order here.

When Christmas Comes Around… Tracklisting:

1. Merry Christmas Baby

2. It’s Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas

3. Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)

4. Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)

5. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

6. Glow (feat. Chris Stapleton)

7. Santa Baby

8. Santa, Can’t You Hear Me (feat. Ariana Grande)

9. Last Christmas

10. Jingle Bell Rock

11. Blessed

12. Christmas Come Early

13. Under The Mistletoe (feat. Brett Eldredge)

14. All I Want For Christmas Is You

15. Christmas Eve