Kelly Clarkson’s Children Make Special Onstage Appearance During Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson’s latest album Chemistry dives deep into relationships — how they begin, how they end, and all of the good and bad moments in between. The record is the centerpiece of her Las Vegas Residency, Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, which began on July 28. During the singer’s most recent performance at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, she celebrated a more unconditional kind of love as her two children joined her onstage for a special performance.

“Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her son Remington Alexander and daughter River Rose preparing for their big moment.

Seven-year-old Remington and nine-year-old River made the bid for their performance themselves, Clarkson revealed, recalling their request to “dance or sing something.” Remington, affectionately referred to by his mother as Remy B, opted to dance his way through “Whole Lotta Woman,” a song from 2017’s Meaning of Life. “My son, he’s seven years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick,” she joked. “He is destined to greatness just for loving this song alone.”

If he was nervous at all, it didn’t show. But that could have been the added comfort of the pep talk Clarkson gave him backstage. “He was like, ‘Man, that’s gonna be a lot of people,'” the singer told the audience. “And I was like, ‘No, we have dances all the time at our house.’ We dance, we put a little disco ball on and we just dance.” Trending ‘Depp v. Heard’ Director Defends Her Divisive Netflix Docuseries MTG Baselessly Claims Georgia Prosecutor Is 'Guilty of' RICO Crimes, Not Trump 'Oliver Anthony for President': What We Saw at Viral Songwriter's Concert Paul Feig, Bridget Everett Pay Tribute to Lauri Carleton Who Was Killed After Hanging Pride Flag

River Rose had a different performance style in mind as she belted out 2015’s “Heartbreak Song” alongside her mom. “She’s been jamming to this song since she was a baby,” Clarkson shared. “She loves this song so much, so she was like, ‘Can I sing this song?’” The pair locked in with each other and delivered a heartwarming performance while facing each other for most of the song. “You look gorgeous! You did amazing. I love you,” Clarkson told River Rose.

The singer’s daughter will also appear on the deluxe edition of Chemistry when it arrives on Sept. 22. The album will add eight new songs and remixes to the original tracklist, including a ballad titled “You Don’t Make Me Cry,” which features River Rose.