Kelly Clarkson’s Vegas Residency: How to Score Tickets to the ‘Chemistry’ Concerts

Some fans wait a lifetime for a moment like this: This summer, Kelly Clarkson will head to Las Vegas for her first residency in support of her upcoming album Chemistry. With only 10 dates scheduled (so far), presale tickets for Clarkson’s residency are available to buy online now.

“I’ve been working on this project close to three years now,” Clarkson said in a video posted to her Instagram to announce her sixth studio album, “and I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am.”

Dubbed Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, the limited run of concerts kicks off on July 28 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Vegas and extends through Aug. 19, 2023.

“I could only commit to 10 shows, that’s why it’s exclusive, there’s only 10 shows” Clarkson told her Kelly Clarkson Show audience earlier this week. “I ain’t adding more, I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break.”

General sale tickets for Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson go live at 10 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET on March 31. If they sell out on Ticketmaster, fans can try finding available concert tickets on resell sites like Vivid Seats. Bonus: Rolling Stone readers can use the promo code RS2023 to take $20 off their orders of $200 or more.

Clarkson hasn’t revealed the official release date for Chemistry yet, but she explained some of the inspiration behind the title of the project on her Instagram.

“I was trying to find a word — also it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing ’cause I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad’ — like just one or two emotions, you know?” Clarkson said in a video posted to her Instagram earlier this week of the Meaning of Life follow-up.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

Earlier this year, Clarkson made our list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. “Her 2004 smash ‘Since U Been Gone’ showed that Clarkson could wail with the best of them,” Rolling Stone wrote, “nearly two decades later, she’s proving that her power hasn’t waned while her versatility has only gotten deeper.”