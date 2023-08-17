Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Deluxe’ Version of ‘Chemistry’ and Song With Daughter River Rose

Kelly Clarkson announced an expanded, deluxe version of her 10th studio album, Chemistry, out Sept. 22.

The 22-track collection will build on the searing original with eight new songs and remixes including a ballad with her 9-year-old daughter River Rose. The “Stronger” singer will join her daughter on “you don’t make me cry”; other collaborations on the fresh tracks include remixes with David Guetta on “favorite kind of high” and Ty Sunderland with “mine.”

Clarkson will mark the rollout of Chemistry (Deluxe) with a live performance on Sept. 22 at Rockefeller Plaza for the TODAY Show’s 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series, then will head to Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23. The pop star will also joins Audacy’s ‘We Can Survive” concert on Oct. 14 line-up at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

In a review for Chemistry in June, Rolling Stone praised Clarkson’s “raw, unfiltered” work as “an artist at the top of her game.” The record offered listeners “her own scientific formula for recovering from divorce,” and captures a “healing journey” that “isn’t linear or without its sharp edges — it’s a twisty roller coaster burning with grief, rage, and regret.”

Earlier this month, Clarkson transformed her 2015 song “Piece by Piece,” during her ongoing Las Vegas residency. In the wake of her 2020 divorce from Blackstock, rather than singing the chorus celebrating a man for never walking away, asking for money, or providing care, Clarkson put not-so-subtly altered the lyrics: “But piece by piece, I collected me up,” she sings, adding later, “I just walk away, when they ask for money/I take care of me, cause I love me.”