Kelly Clarkson Details New Album ‘Chemistry’

Kelly Clarkson said she is dropping a new album soon and music from it even sooner. The singer and daytime show host shared details about the LP, which is called Chemistry, on Sunday via Instagram.

In her post, she said that it has been three years in the making, and that she wasn’t sure if she was going to release it initially. She explained the reasoning behind the title of the album, and that it may also be the name of a song that will appear on it.

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ‘cause I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad’ — like just one or two emotions, you know? This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

Along with it featuring the range of emotions experienced during the course of a relationship, Clarkson discussed the dichotomous meaning behind the album’s name. “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So, that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was kind of the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

She concluded by teasing that both the album and music from it is arriving soon. "When I say soon, I mean really soon," she said.

The album, which she previously said would grapple with the fallout from her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, follows her 2017 studio LP, Meaning of Life.

While fans can expect new originals from the singer shortly, Clarkson has been on a roll delivering other artist’s songs via her covers during her “Kellyoke” segments on her daytime Kelly Clarkson Show. She recently teamed up with Zachary Levi for a duet of Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s “Something Stupid.” In recent weeks, she’s also performed songs from a diverse range of artists, including Muna (“Stayaway”), Death Cab for Cutie (“You Are a Tourist“), Billy Joel (“My Life“), and N.E.R.D.’s “She Wants to Move.”