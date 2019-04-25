See Kelly Clarkson and Her Daughter Dance in ‘Broken and Beautiful’ Video

On Thursday Kelly Clarkson released the video for her uplifting new anthem “Broken & Beautiful,” as a tie-in to the upcoming animated film UglyDolls.

In the clip, Clarkson appears backstage before a show, singing the song to herself in the dressing room mirror and to her daughter, River Rose. Meanwhile, Moxy, the UglyDolls character voiced by Clarkson herself, leads a troupe of animated friends through the theater and, at the end of the clip, sings alongside the live-action Clarkson once she takes the stage. DJ/producer Marshmello also makes a cameo as an animated UglyDoll.

“Broken & Beautiful” was co-written by Pink along with Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac (best known for Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”); Mac and Marshmello co-produced the track. Clarkson is set to perform “Broken & Beautiful” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1st.

The UglyDolls soundtrack will also include features by cast members Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe and Bebe Rexha. UglyDolls is in theaters May 3rd.