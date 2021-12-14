Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform Emotional Ballad ‘Blessed’ on ‘Fallon’

Kelly Clarkson appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase her recent song “Blessed.” Joined by a band and several back-up singers, Clarkson performed the emotive song surrounded by candles and Christmas trees.

“Blessed” appears on the singer’s ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around…, which was released on October 15th via Atlantic Records. The 15-track collection features a mix of new originals and holiday classics, including collaborations with Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton, and Brett Eldredge. The album follows Clarkson’s 2017 release Meaning of Life and it’s her second holiday offering following 2013’s Wrapped in Red.

“My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around,’” Clarkson explained in a statement. “Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.”

She continued, “Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album. Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one’s life and let possibility wander.”