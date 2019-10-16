Watch Kelly Clarkson and Ben Platt Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’

Ben Platt joined Kelly Clarkson for a duet of Bob Dylan’s 1997 track “Make You Feel My Love” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The pair took on an original arrangement of the song, which comes off Dylan’s album Time Out of Mind, and the performance marked the first time the pair have sung together.

In the clip, Clarkson kicks thing off with the opening lines while Platt follows on the second verse. Both give the track an emotional performance, transforming the folk rock number into an epic Broadway ballad. Platt also sat down with Clarkson to discuss their love of Meryl Streep and how the actress came to see Platt performing in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Clarkson has made musical performances a regular inclusion in her new talk show, often taking on pop hits as selected by her audience. She’s recently covered Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” Lizzo’s “Juice” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” among other fan favorites. She also recently reunited with her American Idol judges, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, on the talk show, where Cowell credited Clarkson with the show’s success. “I actually, genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn’t entered the show that year,” he said.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs week days on NBC.