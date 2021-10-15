Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande Capture Holiday Spirit in ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’

Kelly Clarkson has dropped her ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around… The 15-track holiday set includes a collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.”

On the track that captures the holiday spirit with its cheery production, the pair tell Santa to keep the sleigh rides, gifts, and more. “I don’t need a thing/I sent a letter to you/On how to make my dreams come true,” the pair sing. “What I want for Christmas/Hasn’t come and I feel so blue/Tell me what can I do?/Keep the mistletoе…. Santa, can’t you hear me?”

The single follows Clarkson’s previously released LP track “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” She also teams up with Chris Stapleton for “Glow” and Brett Eldredge on “Under the Mistletoe” on the album.

“When Christmas Comes Around… captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey… you’re not alone!”

The LP is the singer’s first since 2017’s Meaning of Life and her second holiday album since 2013’s Wrapped in Red. It includes holiday classics alongside original songs, which she culled with longtime collaborators Jason Halbert and Jess Shatkin.