Kellie Pickler Shares Heartfelt Reflection on Husband Kyle Jacobs for First Time Since His Death

Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs died from an apparent suicide at age 49 in February this year. In the months since, Pickler has maintained her silence while processing her grief. In her first statement on the country music songwriter’s death, issued to People on Thursday, the singer shared a word of advice that Jacobs would often tell her that has guided her through this time.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” Pickler shared.

The singer also revealed that she is currently planning a memorial service for Jacobs, adding: “I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted.”

Pickler’s personal assistant telephoned police from the couple’s Nashville, Tennessee home on the afternoon of February 17. At the time, Pickler informed police that she had woken up and began searching for her husband, but was unable to find him.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,” the country singer continued in her statement. “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Jacobs’ country music career yielded songwriting credits on records from Garth Brooks (“More Than a Memory” with Lee Brice and Billy Montana), Tim McGraw (“Still”), and Eli Young Band (“Dust”) in addition to his production of a string of hit singles for Brice, including “Hard to Love,” “Drinking Class,” and the 2013 ACM Song of the Year, “I Drive Your Truck.” Jacobs also worked with country stars like Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Clay Walker, Scott McCreery, and Josh Kelley.