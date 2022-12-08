Kelela Is ‘On the Run’ in New Video and Upcoming Tour

Kelela is sharing a new taste of her upcoming album Raven with the release of the visuals for her song “On the Run,” as she announced a set of tour dates in the new year.

The video follows the vocalist sitting in the passenger seat with Bambii, her co-producer, in the driver’s seat as Kelela rolls a joint and the two begin to cruise. The video splices the car clips as the two women sing along to the lyrics, with close-up shots of Kelela’s face.

The dream sequence visual takes a sexy turn as the pair of women move things to the backseat and remove their clothing as Kelela sings in the chorus, “Open up, babe, to the sun/Open up, babe, we ain’t done/Come out and touch the rays.”

“On the Run” serves as the third single to her album Raven, which marks her first album after a four-year hiatus. “I started this process from the feeling of isolation and alienation I’ve always had as a Black femme in dance music, despite its Black origins,” Kelela told Rolling Stone about her new project last month. “Raven is my first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.”

Her new project is set to be supported by several tour dates across North America and a show in London next March and April.

"I definitely didn't write these songs in response to that moment," she told The Guardian about her album. "I wrote them in response to the feeling I've always been having, that's now bubbling to the surface."

Kelela Rave:N Tour Dates:

Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mar 17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Mar 18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Mar 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mar 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Apr 01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

April 07 – London, UK @ Outernet