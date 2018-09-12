Hear Kelela’s ‘LMK’ Get Remixed by CupcakKe, Princess Nokia

Kelela’s “LMK” gets a star-studded remix treatment with help from CupcakKe, Princess, Nokia and Ms. Boogie. Kelela is readying a remix album of her 2017 full-length Take Me Apart, which arrives on October 5th.
Titled “LMK_What’s Really Good Remix” strips down the beat a little bit and accents Kelela’s gorgeous vocals with personalized verses from each of its guest artists. While Princess Nokia leans on a more emotional reflection in the beginning, CupcakKe turns out much dirtier bars when she appears later in the song.
Other artists who will appear on Take Me A_Part The Remixes include Kaytranada, Serpentwithfeet, Gaika, Kareem Lotfy and Lsdxoxo, amongst others. Released last October, Take Me Apart was Kelela’s debut studio album. The electro-R&B auteur had been steadily releasing music since 2011 and had a musical breakthrough with the mixtape Cut 4 Me. She followed the mixtape with the EP Hallucinogen in 2015. In the past couple years, she’s worked with an increasing number of big music names including Gorillaz and Solange Knowles.
