Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next See Natalie Prass Dance Among Dead Presidents in New Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Kelela’s ‘LMK’ Get Remixed by CupcakKe, Princess Nokia

Junglepussy, Ms. Boogie also offer up new verses on ‘Take Me Apart’ single

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kelela’s “LMK” gets a star-studded remix treatment with help from CupcakKe, Princess, Nokia and Ms. Boogie. Kelela is readying a remix album of her 2017 full-length Take Me Apart, which arrives on October 5th.

Titled “LMK_What’s Really Good Remix” strips down the beat a little bit and accents Kelela’s gorgeous vocals with personalized verses from each of its guest artists. While Princess Nokia leans on a more emotional reflection in the beginning, CupcakKe turns out much dirtier bars when she appears later in the song.

Other artists who will appear on Take Me A_Part The Remixes include Kaytranada, Serpentwithfeet, Gaika, Kareem Lotfy and Lsdxoxo, amongst others. Released last October, Take Me Apart was Kelela’s debut studio album. The electro-R&B auteur had been steadily releasing music since 2011 and had a musical breakthrough with the mixtape Cut 4 Me. She followed the mixtape with the EP Hallucinogen in 2015. In the past couple years, she’s worked with an increasing number of big music names including Gorillaz and Solange Knowles.

In This Article: Kelela

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad