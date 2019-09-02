 Watch Keith Urban Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ – Rolling Stone
Watch Keith Urban Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’

Swift calls the rendition “beautiful” in a series of Instagram stories

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Keith Urban is apparently a Taylor Swift fan. During the singer’s performance at the Washington State Fair he took the opportunity to unveil an impassioned cover of Swift’s “Lover,” off her recent album of the same name.

Urban shared the cover on his Instagram page, writing, “Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written and a HUGE thx to my band as well—we didn’t get to rehearse so this is us fully winging it.”

Swift promptly responded on her own Instagram stories, praising Urban’s crooning version of the track. “Keith Urban covering ‘Lover’ flawlessly,” Swift wrote in a series of stories. “I am screaming. This is so beautiful.”

Swift dropped her seventh studio album, Lover, on August 23rd after several months of promotion and several singles. She released “Lover,” which was produced by Jack Antonoff, ahead of the album and debuted the music video for the track during a YouTube Originals livestream event.

