Keith Richards to Reunite With the X-Pensive Winos at Love Rocks Charity Gig

Keith Richards will reunite with the X-Pensive Winos at the annual Love Rocks charity concert, taking place March 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The lineup for the sixth annual event also boast Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, the Revivalists’ David Shaw, Anders Osborne, Celisse, Ivan Neville, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose, and Connor Kennedy of Steely Dan. Kiefer Sutherland, Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa, and Michelle Buteau will host the event, while Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra will serve as the Music Director and bandleader. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Love Rocks is presented by the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, and money raised during the show will benefit God’s Love We Deliver. The organization, which was founded in the mid-Eighties during the AIDS crisis, cooks and delivers food to people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Since it launched in 2017, Love Rocks has raised over $20 million to date for God’s Love We Deliver. A video featuring footage from previous events is available below.

Tickets for Love Rocks 2022 will go on sale on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A God’s Love We Deliver pre-sale will launch on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. ET. Full information is available on the Love Rocks website.

Richards and the X-Pensive Winos — his supergroup featuring drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, pianist Ivan Neville, and singer Sarah Dash — haven’t toured since the early Nineties, but Richards and several members of the group have played some one-off events in recent years (most of the band, save Drayton, took the stage with Richards at a benefit concert at the Apollo Theater in 2015). Richards and the X-Pensive Winos released two studio albums 1988’s Talk Is Cheap, and 1992’s Main Offender; back in 2020, the group issued a new live album, Live at the Hollywood Palladium, capturing their Dec. 15, 1988 gig at the titular Los Angeles venue.