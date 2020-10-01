Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos Detail ‘Live at the Hollywood Palladium’ Box Set

Keith Richards’ December 15th, 1988 live recording of the penultimate show from his first U.S. tour with the X-Pensive Winos will be reissued as a limited edition box set. Live at the Hollywood Palladium arrives on November 13th via BMG. The concert was part of a 12-city tour that followed their release of Talk Is Cheap.

The X-Pensive Winos included guitarist Waddy Wachtel (Everly Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks), Richards’ long-time collaborator, drummer Steve Jordan, bassist Charley Drayton, Rolling Stones collaborator and keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash, and longtime Rolling Stones sideman, late saxophonist Bobby Keys. Their live set featured performances of Rolling Stones songs, such as “Happy” and “Connection,” alongside Richards’ solo tracks, including “Take It So Hard” and “Make No Mistake.”

The remastered reissue will be available in multiple formats — as a box set, CD, two-LP vinyl and digitally. The box set and digital releases will house three previously unreleased tracks, “Little T&A,” “You Don’t Move Me” and the Lennon-McCartney penned hit, “I Wanna Be Your Man.” The box set also comes with a DVD and reproductions of archival material from the tour. It’s packaged in a matching folio and wrapped in a black cotton replica of the T-shirt offered during the tour, and it’s topped with a satin VIP pass. David Fricke’s new essay and interview with Richards, The Loosest Tight Band You’ve Ever Heard, is also included in a hardback book that showcases photos from Richards’ archives.

“The real stuff,” Richards said in a statement describing the X-Pensive Winos. “I wish to thank all the guys in this crazy beautiful band. Something to love. I know I do.”

Live at the Hollywood Palladium Tracklist

1. “Take It So Hard”

2. “How I Wish”

3. “I Could Have Stood You Up”

4. “Too Rude”

5. “Make No Mistakes”

6. “Time Is on My Side”

7. “Big Enough”

8. “Whip It Up”

9. “Locked Away”

10. “Struggle”

11. “Happy”

12. “Connection”

13. “Rockawhile”

14. “I Wanna Be Your Man” (Box Set and Digital Only)

15. “Little T&A” (Box Set and Digital Only)

16. “You Don’t Move Me” (Box Set and Digital Only)