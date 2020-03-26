Kehlani Unveils Sultry, Self-Shot ‘Toxic’ Video

Kehlani unveiled her new video for her latest single, “Toxic.” The singer filmed the “quarantine style” visual, in step with coronavirus pandemic directives, while alone in her room.

“I drank some wine and locked myself in my room,” she wrote on Twitter before sharing the video. “Stay awake with me real quick.” Later she wrote that she created, directed and edited the video in her room in an hour. “Thank u red wine,” she added.

In the grainy clip, the singer dons several different outfits and smokes while seductively twerking and grooving for the camera to the backdrop of pulsating lights during the song. “I was this way for you/Put the pussy away for you/Thinkin’ I would wait for you,” Kehlani sultrily sings. “And now that damn Julio made me a fool for you/And now I might hit your phone up/With that ra-ra-ra, missin’ my da-da-da.”

“Toxic” follows the release of her 2020 double music video for “All Me” and “Change Your Life,” and the single, “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” Kehlani also appears on Megan Thee Stallion’s recent track, “Hit My Phone,” from Suga, and on Justin Bieber’s “Get Me” from his new album, Changes.