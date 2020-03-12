Kehlani Examines Fraught Relationship on New Single ‘Toxic’

Kehlani adds to her latest string of singles with “Toxic,” released on Thursday. The new song addresses the fraught aspects of a toxic relationship.

“I was this way for you/Put the pussy away for you/Thinkin’ I would wait for you,” Kehlani sings over a minimalist beat. “And now that damn Julio made me a fool for you/And now I might hit your phone up/With that ra-ra-ra, missin’ my da-da-da.”

“Toxic” is Kehlani’s third official release this year, after her double music video for “All Me” and “Change Your Life,” as well as the single “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” Kehlani was also featured on a recent Megan Thee Stallion track, “Hit My Phone,” from Suga, and on Justin Bieber’s “Get Me” from his new album Changes. She has yet to announce a formal follow-up to her While We Wait mixtape from 2019.

Kehlani is currently scheduled to tour with Bieber and Jaden Smith beginning this spring. The Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents, will kick off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on May 14th. The trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, Miami and Montreal before wrapping in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 26th at MetLife Stadium.