Kehlani Throws a Mountain Bash in New ‘Nunya’ Video

Kehlani parties at a snowy mountain cabin in her laid-back “Nunya” video. The clip follows the vocalist as she hangs out in the woods, gazes out at a scenic lake and hangs out with friends who smoke and shoot dice. Guest rapper Dom Kennedy appears throughout, riding shotgun in Kehlani’s car and performing his guest verse on a balcony overlooking mountains.

Kehlani tweeted Wednesday that she was seven months pregnant while shooting the visual. “Thank u baby for da motivation, mommy was FROZE,” she wrote.

“Nunya” appears on the singer-rapper’s upcoming third mixtape, While We Wait, out February 22nd. The project, which follows her 2017 debut LP, SweetSexySavage, also includes the singles “Nights Like This” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign) and “Butterfly,” along with guest spots from Musiq Soulchild and 6LACK.

Kehlani stayed busy in 2018 with cameo appearances, hopping on tracks from Charlie Puth (“Done for Me”), Cardi B (“Ring”) and Jessie Reyez (her “Body Count” remix), among others.