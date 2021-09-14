 Kehlani Announces New Album 'Blue Water Road' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Kehlani Announces New Album ‘Blue Water Road’

“Coming out of the rubble of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and into the light, on to the road,” singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

With the release of a cinematic new teaser trailer, Kehlani has announced the title of their third studio album Blue Water Road. The follow-up to 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t will be released this winter, although no official date has been attached.

In the trailer, the singer — who uses the pronouns she/they — emerges from rubble with a broken leg. A fan correctly pointed out that it’s a reference to the album cover for Kehlani’s last LP, where they are seen lurking over a brick wall with a hose in hand. “Coming out of the rubble of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and into the light, on to the road,” the star tweeted.

Kehlani detailed plans for Blue Water Road earlier this year in an interview with Rolling Stone. They wrote it last September in a Malibu AirBnB with a a collection of close friends and collaborators. They group had originally convened for what they thought would just be bonus songs for the deluxe edition of It Was Good.

“We just made so much cool shit, and it was so different from what I would consider to be able to be on the deluxe because it didn’t sound anything like it,” they told RS. “I just was like, ‘Fuck it, this is a whole new project.’”

Kehlani finished the album in a different rental home Andrew “Pop” Wansel and described the new songs as “lighter” in tone than the last project.

“Everything going on right now is heavy,” they said, referring to the pandemic. “Now, not only am I not in a heavy time, but I’m starting to get out of the mindset of ‘When are we getting back to normal?’ And more like, ‘This is our new normal.’ That’s a very privileged thing to say, being that I haven’t experienced a close loved one pass away or get the virus. I think people need some type of warmth, and I’m in the head space of centering positivity.”

In This Article: Kehlani

Rolling Stone
