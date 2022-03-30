Kehlani and Justin Bieber Are Too Lovestruck to Sleep on New Song ‘Up All Night’

Kehlani and Justin Bieber have reunited for a new song, “Up All Night,” which will appear on Kehlani’s upcoming album, Blue Water Road, out April 29.

“Up All Night” opens with Kehlani crooning over an ethereal synth loop, but the song quickly shifts into a bouncing old-school dance groove as Kehlani and Bieber trade verses over a rich bassline and some slick disco-style guitar.

In a statement, Kehlani said of the song, “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night.’ I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

Kehlani and Bieber previously worked together a couple of years ago when the former guested on the latter’s 2020 Changes track, “Get Me.”

“Up All Night” is the third offering from Blue Water Road, following “Little Story” and “Altar.” The LP will mark Kehlani’s third full-length offering and follow her 2020 LP, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani previously said of the new album in a statement. “I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”