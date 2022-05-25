‘A True Story’: Watch Kehlani Fall in Love in Romantic ‘Melt’ Music Video

A love like this sounds like perfection. On Wednesday, Kehlani released the sweet and romantic music video for “Melt,” from her recently released Blue Water Road album, and with it confirmed her relationship with 070 Shake, who many have rumored is the singer’s partner.

“A true story,” Kehalni captioned a clip of the music video on Instagram. “@070shake iLoveyou 🫀.”

The video — directed by the two musicians — opens with Kehlani showing up to a nearly empty restaurant where her love interest plays chess. The visual, which was shot in São Paulo, Brazil, then transitions to clips of the couple together, as the two women share intimate moments and laugh while hidden among some hung linen and laundry.

“Wish I could build me a cute apartment/One-bedroom right where your heart is/Inch of space feels broken-hearted,” Kehlani sings in the pre-chorus. “Across the bed feels way too far and/I wonder when they see just one, do they see us two?”

The retro, film video then shows clips of the Bay Area singer and the Latina rapper sharing sweet moments at a park and posing for sweet photos to the camera.

“Melt” comes about a month after Kehlani released her third album, Blue Water Road. She previously released singles “Little Story,” “Altar,” “Up at Night,” and “Everything.”

070 Shake is known for songs such as “Guilty Conscience,” “Honey,” and was featured on The Lion King soundtrack with Jessie Reyes on “Scar.”

Kehlani announced that she’s headed on tour starting on July 30 to support her most recent record.