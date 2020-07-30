Kehlani Pays Tribute to Sex Workers in ‘Can I’ Video

Kehlani has released her new video for “Can I,” off of her recent sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui and Hyphy Williams (a.k.a. Kehlani’s director name), the clip co-stars Lily Isabella, Tori Duncan, Aaliyah Ei, Zamara Fullilove and Draya Logan as the video follows a cadre of cam-girls raking in the cash.

The visual concludes with a PSA written by Kehlani’s friend, magazine editor and abolitionist organizer Da’Shaun Harrison.

“Sex work is a political term that covers and embraces: street-level prostitution, erotic dancing, camera work, adult film, agency escorting, sensual massages, dominatrix work and all other occupations through which one sells their sexual(-ized) services to clients,” Harrison writes. “It is a legitimate form of labor that must be decriminalized so as to function as a safe form of work for all sex workers. It is often the lives and livelihoods of those who do street-level work that is impacted by criminalizing policies and cultural stigmatization.”

They continue: “Overwhelmingly, those folks are clack trans women, clack cisgender women, and other clack queer and trans people — including youth. Black people — as well as Indigenous people and other people of color — deserve to be able to perform sex work without any limitations or stigmas attached, and this means that everyone must commit to learning from sex workers about sex work and sex workers’ needs.”

Kehlani released It Was Good Until It Wasn’t this past May.