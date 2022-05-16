Kehlani Schedules Extensive North American Tour Supporting ‘Blue Water Road’

Kehlani is hitting the road for an extensive, 28-city tour for the singer’s recently released third studio album, Blue Water Road.

Kehlani will perform the tour’s opening show on July 30 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Red Hat Amphitheater before wrapping in the fall with a final show at Honolulu, Hawaii’s Waikiki Shell on October 21. The stops in between include shows in Atlanta, New York, Cincinnati, Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, San Diego, Portland, Oakland, and more.

Rico Nasty will join as opener for the North American leg with Destin Conrad, who will support for the entirety of the tour, including European dates. General sale for the Blue Water Road tour will begin on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Kehlani website.

The 28-stop tour is set to be a translation of the multi-dimensional journey Kehlani explores on the record itself. In a statement about the album, they said: “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

Kehlani Blue Water Road Tour Dates:

July 30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

August 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

August 19 – Minneapolis, MN –@ The Armory

August 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!

August 26 – Chicago, IL @– Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

August 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

September 1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

September 3 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

September 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

September 18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!

September 30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell*!