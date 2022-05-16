Kehlani Schedules Extensive North American Tour Supporting ‘Blue Water Road’

Kehlani is hitting the road for an extensive, 28-city tour for the singer’s recently released third studio album, Blue Water Road.
Kehlani will perform the tour’s opening show on July 30 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Red Hat Amphitheater before wrapping in the fall with a final show at Honolulu, Hawaii’s Waikiki Shell on October 21. The stops in between include shows in Atlanta, New York, Cincinnati, Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, San Diego, Portland, Oakland, and more.
Rico Nasty will join as opener for the North American leg with Destin Conrad, who will support for the entirety of the tour, including European dates. General sale for the Blue Water Road tour will begin on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Kehlani website.
The 28-stop tour is set to be a translation of the multi-dimensional journey Kehlani explores on the record itself. In a statement about the album, they said: “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”
Kehlani Blue Water Road Tour Dates:
July 30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
August 1 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
August 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
August 12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
August 19 – Minneapolis, MN –@ The Armory
August 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!
August 26 – Chicago, IL @– Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
August 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
September 1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
September 3 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
September 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
September 18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!
September 30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
October 21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell*!