Watch Kehlani, 6lack’s Meditative ‘RPG’ Video

Kehlani and 6lack meditate on romantic disconnect in their minimal new “RPG” video.

Throughout the clip, the duo appear in and out of a glass room filled with plants and old-school push-button telephones that go notably unused. As time passes, the vegetation grows wildly throughout the space — suggesting the passage of time without true connection.

“You told me I’m beautiful ’cause I told you you don’t tell me enough/You’re lying next to me ’cause I told you you don’t touch me enough,” Kehlani sings over the song’s reverb-heavy keys and snapping programmed drums. “Now you told me you stay with me ’cause I told you, you’ve been working too much/You told me you’d care for me ’cause I told you, you don’t show me your love.”

“RPG” appears on Kehlani’s recently issued While We Wait mixtape, which also includes the singles “Nights Like This” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign), “Butterfly” and “Nunya” (with Dom Kennedy), along with a guest spot from Musiq Soulchild on “Footsteps.” The release follows her debut LP, 2017’s SweetSexySavage.