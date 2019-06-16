Watch Keb’ Mo’ Decry Single-Use Plastic in ‘Don’t Throw It Away’ Video

Keb’ Mo’ has shared a video advocating against single-use plastic using his track “Don’t Throw It Away” with Taj Mahal. The song features on singer’s just-released new album Oklahoma.

The “Don’t Throw It Away” visual features Mo’ strumming the blues in a chair alongside images of landfills, oceans and the effects of what happens when single-use plastic isn’t recycled. “I use it all the time, I must confess,” he sings of plastic on the track. “But if I care a little more, I’ll use a little less.”

The music industry has been vocal about its fight against single-use plastic with touring artists using their influence to persuade festival organizers to stray from it. Alongside Mo’, artists including Maroon 5, Dawes, Jackson Browne and Ben Harper have “reduced plastic pollution on tour through both practices on the road and policies in their riders for venues, and some talk directly to concertgoers about the issue.”

Oklahoma, the bluesman’s 13th album, arrived Friday boasting the tracks “I Remember You” and the Rosanne Cash collaboration “Put a Woman in Charge.” The record follows the 2017 collaborative LP TajMo, which Mo’ made with Mahal.