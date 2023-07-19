fbpixel
Keanu Reeves and Dogstar Return With First New Music in Over 20 Years

The Nineties alt-rock band will release a new album in October and launch a North American tour later this summer
keanu reeves dogstar new song tour dates
Dogstar Brian Bowen Smith*

Dogstar — the Nineties alt-rock band featuring storied bassist and occasional movie star Keanu Reeves — are officially back with a new song, a new album, and a whole lot of tour dates.

Their new single, “Everything Turns Around,” is a bright bit of good vibes rock and roll, with just the right amount of distorted crunch. The track will appear on the band’s first album in over 20 years, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which arrives Oct. 6 via their label, Dillon Street Records.

In a statement, Dogstar said of the new tune, “It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

That tour will launch later this summer with a West Coast run, starting Aug. 10 in Hermosa Beach, California, and wrapping Aug. 28 in Santa Ana, California. After some shows in Japan in September, Dogstar will kick off another North American tour on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles, with dates scheduled through Dec. 20 in Nashville. Tickets for all North American shows will go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on the Dogstar website

Dogstar formed in the early Nineties, the original lineup featuring Reeves as bassist, drummer Robert Mailhouse, guitarist Bret Dormouse, and guitarist/lead vocalist Gregg Miller. Miller eventually departed the band, and Dormouse took over vocal duties. In 1996, Dogstar released an EP, Quattro Formaggi, as well as their debut album, Our Little Visionary. A second album, Happy Ending, followed in 2000, but Dogstar split up a couple of years later.

Dogstar began teasing their return last summer, popping up on Instagram in July 2022 with the short message, “We’re back.” In late May, the trio played their first concert in 20 years at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival. 

Dogstar Tour Dates
Aug. 10 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke
Aug. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Aug. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Aug. 17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
Aug. 18 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
Aug. 19 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
Aug. 22 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
Aug. 23 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
Aug. 24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
Aug. 26 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
Aug. 27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Aug. 28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Nov. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Dec. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Great American Music Hall
Dec. 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
Dec. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Dec. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Dec. 9 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Dec. 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Dec. 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Dec. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Dec. 15 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
Dec. 16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Dec. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Dec. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Dec. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

