Keanu Reeves and Dogstar Return With First New Music in Over 20 Years

Dogstar — the Nineties alt-rock band featuring storied bassist and occasional movie star Keanu Reeves — are officially back with a new song, a new album, and a whole lot of tour dates.

Their new single, “Everything Turns Around,” is a bright bit of good vibes rock and roll, with just the right amount of distorted crunch. The track will appear on the band’s first album in over 20 years, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which arrives Oct. 6 via their label, Dillon Street Records.

In a statement, Dogstar said of the new tune, “It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

That tour will launch later this summer with a West Coast run, starting Aug. 10 in Hermosa Beach, California, and wrapping Aug. 28 in Santa Ana, California. After some shows in Japan in September, Dogstar will kick off another North American tour on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles, with dates scheduled through Dec. 20 in Nashville. Tickets for all North American shows will go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on the Dogstar website.

Dogstar formed in the early Nineties, the original lineup featuring Reeves as bassist, drummer Robert Mailhouse, guitarist Bret Dormouse, and guitarist/lead vocalist Gregg Miller. Miller eventually departed the band, and Dormouse took over vocal duties. In 1996, Dogstar released an EP, Quattro Formaggi, as well as their debut album, Our Little Visionary. A second album, Happy Ending, followed in 2000, but Dogstar split up a couple of years later.

Dogstar began teasing their return last summer, popping up on Instagram in July 2022 with the short message, “We’re back.” In late May, the trio played their first concert in 20 years at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival.