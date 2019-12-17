Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Return to Trusty Phone Booth in First ‘Bill & Ted 3’ Photos

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to their trusty time-traveling phone booth and square with their old foe and bandmate, Death, in the first photos from the third installment of the Bill and Ted saga, Bill and Ted Face the Music, out August 21st, 2020.

Face the Music will be set several decades after the events of Bogus Journey, with Bill and Ted stuck in the doldrums of middle age and struggling to write the Wyld Stallyns song that was supposed to save the world. The pair then receive a visitor from the future, who warns them that their music remains the key to humanity’s survival, prompting Bill and Ted, and their daughters, to embark on another time-hopping adventure.

The new photos feature Bill and Ted in the time-traveling phone booth that’s been central to all their journeys — plus there’s also a still teasing what seems to be a rather contentious scene between Bill, Ted and Death. The pair famously squared off against Death (played by William Sadler) in a series of board game competitions in Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, although ultimately made amends and started a band with the Grim Reaper. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Dean Parisot said, “Death was in the band in the second film. Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!”

The third photo offered a look at three new additions to the cast: Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s respective daughters, Thea and Billie, and Kid Cudi, who gets roped into the journey as himself. “He plays Kid Cudi. He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued,” Parisot said of the musician’s role.

Reeves and Winter first starred as Bill and Ted in 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, while the sequel, Bogus Journey, arrived in 1991. Along with Reeves and Winter, Bill and Ted Face the Music boasts a script from franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.