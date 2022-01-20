 Keanu Reeves to Perform at 2022 Tibet House Benefit Livestream - Rolling Stone
Whoa: Keanu Reeves Joins Tibet House Lineup

Patti Smith, Trey Anastasio, Jason Isbell, and more also booked for virtual edition of Philip Glass-curated virtual concert

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Keanu Reeves attends the "John Wick: Chapter 3" world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Keanu Reeves attends the "John Wick: Chapter 3" world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves will be among the performers — yes, performers — along with artists like Patti Smith, Trey Anastasio, and Jason Isbell when the Tibet House virtually holds its annual benefit concert on March 3.

Composer Philip Glass, celebrating his 85th birthday this year, will once again serve as the show’s artistic director and curator, with Laurie Anderson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Angélique Kidjo, and the Fiery Furnaces also on the diverse lineup.

Iggy Pop and New Order’s Bernard Sumner will also perform “special greetings” during the livestream event; tickets are available to purchase now at Mandolin, with all proceeds benefitting Tibet House US.

The specifics regarding Reeves’ performance are currently unclear, but if it’s musical in nature, it would come over 20 years after he served as bassist in the alternative rock band Dogstar, and almost two years after the Wyld Stallyns reunited.

The actor — who once portrayed Prince Siddharta on the big screen in 1993’s Little Buddha — has a long tradition of being tied to the spiritual and philosophical, as evidenced by Rolling Stone’s story on “The Tao of Keanu Reeves.”

The 2022 Tibet House benefit show marks the second consecutive year that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the concert — now in its 35th year — from Carnegie Hall to the virtual realm.

